Cinema
Koratala Shiva’s NTR30 to go on floors in Feb
NTR30 is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Jr NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time.
CHENNAI: NTR30, featuring Jr NTR is all set to go on floors in February. The makers of the untitled film are eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.
NTR30 is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Jr NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.
