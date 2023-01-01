Koratala Shiva’s NTR30 to go on floors in Feb

NTR30 is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Jr NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.