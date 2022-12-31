‘Went through a learning curve in 2022, personally & professionally’

CHENNAI: Pavithra Lakshmi is on cloud nine as this year for her was a dream run. With four releases out of which two were in Malayalam, she says, “What else could an actor ask for? Towards the end of 2021, I was a bit uncertain on how my 2022 would be as things were on hold for most of the year because of the pandemic. However, life started unfolding when Naai Sekar was released for Pongal,” the actress begins.

Naai Sekar was produced by AGS Entertainment and had Sathish as her co-star. She surprises us by saying, “To have started the year with a film bankrolled by a huge production house is indeed something every actor yearns for. I should have been a part of their Bigil but I met with an accident and couldn’t be a part of it. However, luck has it that I was on board their next.”

She was later seen in the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Ullasam alongside Shane Nigam. “I had to pinch myself when I landed the movie. They had seen a few reels of mine and had finalised me. Some actors had to wait for years to get a break in other languages after making their debut. For me, it was easier and I attribute it to my cooking reality show on a television channel.

Then came Yugi/Adhrishyam, another Tamil-Malayalam bilingual and went on to win critical acclaim. Though I was happy I ensured to keep my feet on the ground,” Pavithra tells us. As she had mentioned in the beginning, Pavithra’s journey wasn’t a bed of roses before carving a niche for herself. “It was definitely not rosy and things weren’t offered on a platter. I was fighting depression and mom fell ill. My dear ones to whom I usually open up weren’t hearing me out. Though I don’t wish to name them, my bad times showed me the right people in my life. In fact, there was a point when I wanted to give up my acting career and started hunting for a 9 to 5 job. But thanks to a few people, who always spoke me through difficult times and made me believe in myself. If I had to sum it up I would call it a roller-coaster and a huge learning curve,” she opens up.

Looking ahead, she also tells us about her plans for 2023. “I want to be a part of good films where the audience will have a few takeaways. Now that I have tested the bilingual waters, I believe I am up for a challenge with multilingual films next year. I want to do a rustic role with unique makeovers,” the actress shares her wishlist.

On a concluding note, Pavithra thanks people who have been there for her. “This is the right moment to thank my directors, friends, producers and the media who have supported me. I wish all DT Next readers a very happy and prosperous 2023,” she signs off.

