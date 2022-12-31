Cinema

‘Loki’ star Sophia Di Martino lauds Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai’

Alia shared a screenshot of Martino’s post and thanked her.
Sophia Di Martino; Alia Bhatt
Sophia Di Martino; Alia Bhatt
ANI

MUMBAI: ‘Loki’ star Sophia Di Martino is all praises for actress Alia Bhatt.

Martino recently watched Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and penned a note of appreciation for Al’Loki’ star Sophia Di Martino is in awe of actress Alia Bhatt.ia.

“Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi” Martino wrote alongside the film’s poster.

Print

Alia shared a screenshot of Martino’s post and thanked her.

“This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse,” Alia wrote.

In her reply to Bhatt, Martino said, “Casual Fan Girling over here.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed the film, which is one of the Bollywood projects to enter the 100-crore club this year. 

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Alia Bhatt
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia
Gangubai
Sophia Di Martino
Film’s poster

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in