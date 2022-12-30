Bye Bye 2022: Top Bollywood songs to add to your party playlist

As we bid adieu to 2022, people all over the world are busy planning parties and get-togethers to celebrate. But what’s a party without good music? So here’s a compiled playlist of groovy Bollywood songs from the year 2022 that you can play to boost up the fun quotient.
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
The beats of the party anthem track from the upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ will set your feet tapping. The song featured actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and is a massive hit among the youth.
Besharam Rang
While the song has been involved in a number of controversies, despite of that the Pathaan dance number is a huge hit. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Thumkeshwari
The item number from the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and will make you groove to the peppy beats. Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
Rangisari
The sizzling hot chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the romantic dancing track from "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" got massive responses from the audience. Sung by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth this is the track that should be missed in your playlist
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Title Track
The recreated version of the party track featured Kartik Aaryan and got all the elements to make your feet tap on the dance floor. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar the song was a massive hit.
Current Laga Re
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s energetic dance number from the recently released comedy film ‘Cirkus’ was just unbeatable. The song was sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, and Lijo George.
Bijli
Sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin-Jigar the electrifying song from the comedy film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in a whole new avatar. The song is groovy and perfect for your party playlist.
Jungle Mein Kaand
This quirky, peppy, and catchy new song from the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ will tempt you to shake your legs. Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur, and Sachin-Jigar sang the song.
