Marvel announces 'Stan Lee' documentary coming to life in 2023

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. "Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus."

In the recently released video, a few of Stan Lee's minor roles and guest appearances in cinema are seen. The joyous montage ends with a zoom-out that gradually shows an image of the multi-talented inventor.

Lee is most known for developing adored characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, the Avengers, and more while working with other writer-artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Lee maintained his relationship with Marvel even after leaving the company in the 1990s by serving as an executive producer on Marvel-produced films and cameo appearances.

According to Variety, Genius Brands International established a new online store with three limited-edition Lee-branded collections earlier this month to celebrate Lee's 100th birthday.

The entertainment firm has agreed to co-executive produce the "Stan Lee" documentary. It is the owner of the name, voice, likeness, signature, and licencing of intellectual property linked to Lee.