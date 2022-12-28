CholasAreBack: PS-2 official release date announced

CHENNAI: Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on April 28, 2023, the makers of the film Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies officially announced on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter to announce the official date, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!" (sic).
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi Sivakumar in the lead roles.
The first instalment of the franchise has collected over Rs 300 crores gross worldwide in all languages.
Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide.
