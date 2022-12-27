Vivek Agnihotri shares BTS video from 'The Vaccine War' sets

MUMBAI: The shoot of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' is in full-swing. The director shared a video of behind the scenes on Monday.

In the video, one can see him directing the film but there is no hint of the star cast.The video was shared by the director on his Twitter, the battleground where he engages the most with people.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi, 'The Vaccine War' presents a narrative on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the makers, the story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2023.