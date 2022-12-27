Emily in Paris: Philippine says she had fun playing Sylvie’s “dark sides”

WASHINGTON: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu aka Sylvie in the show ‘Emily In Paris’ recently revealed that she has a blast playing some of her character’s “dark sides”!

In Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris,’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu portrays the stylish French boss Sylvie Grateau, Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) nemesis turned friend.

She steals the show with her elegant attire and poignant presence.

She is a veteran of French film and television. She is also well-known to viewers because of her recurrent part in ‘Call My Agent!’ on Netflix, another popular series.

Recently, she gave a tell-all interview to Variety, wherein she mention how much she loved playing the dark sides of her character Sylvie in the show.

When asked about how her character could be “vivaciously mean”, She responded by saying, “She’s more vulnerable than mean! It’s like Darren. When you meet him for the first time, he’s very cold, but in fact, he’s like many people who are highly sensitive: He protects himself. In a way, Darren and Sylvie have a lot in common. She’s not a saint either — she has dark sides and I have a blast playing them all the way.”

Talking about the show, the third season hit the OTT platform Netflix last week and has been enjoying mass popularity amongst people. The show has also been renewed for another season.

Emily gets entangled in a love triangle in Season 3 with her new love interest, Alfie, and Gabriel, the boyfriend of her closest friend (Lucas Bravo) (Lucien Laviscount).

Emily is also caught in a different kind of professional triangle since she must choose between sticking with her mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) at a new agency.

