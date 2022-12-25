Cinema

Pankaj Tripathi's first look from 'Main Atal Hoon' unveiled

The movie will be released in theatres in December 2023
MUMBAI: The makers of ''Main Atal Hoon'' on Sunday dropped the first look of versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee to celebrate the former prime minister's 98th birth anniversary.

On Instagram, the actor shared a set of photos as Vajpayee, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the ''prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman''.

''To realise the personality of 'Atal' ji on screen, I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to do justice to the new role based on motivation and morale,'' Tripathi wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies ''Natarang'' and ''Balgandharva'', is directing ''Main Atal Hoon'' from a script by Utkarsh Naithani. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the movie will be released in theatres in December 2023.

Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as the co-producers.

