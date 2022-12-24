1st poster of Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' out

MUMBAI: A day ahead of Christmas 2022, the makers of 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's first official poster.

The poster has a picture of two hands holding wine glasses and clinking them with each other to cheers.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas."