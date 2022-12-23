Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show, All That Breathes on Oscar list

CHENNAI: The shortlisting of the Naatu Naatu song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR from RRR for the Oscar in the best original song category has come as another major achievement for S.S. Rajamouli’s epic adventure film.

The frenetically fast-paced Naatu Naatu, composed by M.M. Keeravani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, already has a Golden Globe nomination. Keeravani also got the accolade for best music director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Also on the shortlists are Chhello Show (The Last Show), the Gujarati film by Pan Nalin selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, in the best international feature category, and Shaunak Sen’s documentary, All That Breathes, which won an award at Cannes earlier this year.

Being on Oscar shortlists, which are released in phases, is not the same as a nomination.

The shortlisting of Naatu Naatu came hours after RRR bagged nominations for two more global awards. The movie has been nominated for the London Critics Circles Awards in the best foreign language film of the year and technical achievement (stunts) categories. The movie has received two Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations.