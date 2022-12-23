Hombale Films to invest Rs 3K cr in Indian film industry

MUMBAI: Hombale Films, the production house behind Kannada blockbusters 'KGF' and 'Kantara', aims to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Indian entertainment industry in the coming five years. Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, said the company is planning to produce movies in all south languages.

“We intend to invest Rs 3,000 crore for the next five years in the entertainment industry in India. We believe the entertainment industry will grow more and more.

"It will be a mixed bag of stories. Every year there will be five-six films including one event movie. As of now we have plans of making movies in all south languages,” Kiragandur told PTI in an interview. The goal, the producer said, is to reach out to a wider audience through culturally rooted stories.