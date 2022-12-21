Arjun Kapoor says that people want him to 'push' to deliver

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response he is getting for the trailer of his upcoming film 'Kuttey'. He said that people want to see him push himself to perform.

Arjun said: "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry loved the trailer of Kuttey and are excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance."

"It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me with Kuttey trailer."

He added: "Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey."

"If they are hooked onto our film, that's all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I'm eager to see the response when the film releases."

'Kuttey' is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son.

It will be released on January 13, 2023.