Vicky Kaushal to star in Dharma and Prime Video's new movie

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal will be starring in a new movie by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and streaming service Prime Video, which is scheduled to release theatrically on July 28.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film will be available for streaming for Prime members, a statement read.

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India, said: "Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari's film as the next co-production with them."

Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said: "Anand Tiwari's upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal - a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video."

Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, Prime Video, India said: "This step of foraying further into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen our partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to our customers, across the world."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, added: "Anand Tiwari's upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can't wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video on two theatrical films."

Leo Media Collective is also a co-producer of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film. Co-founded by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, Leo Media Collective has become synonymous with premium quality, coming-of-age content in the entertainment space. Though he began his career working in Hollywood, Amritpal's love for Indian content brought him back to India to create Indian content for global audiences. With vast experience in the world of films, advertising and theatre, Anand Tiwari too, has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the upcoming film, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said: "Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times - Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions. The coming together of three entities that have shared values on storytelling and content, makes this film even more special."