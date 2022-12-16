Check out the 10 most anticipated films releasing on 2023

Although the film has been receiving a lot of backlash ever since the trailer got out, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the release. The film will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Goddess Sita in the film.