Sivakarthikeyan to star in cricketer T Natarajan’s biopic?

CHENNAI: In a recent media interaction, cricketer T Natarajan confirmed the reports that the actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan is set to star in his biopic. The bowler further revealed that the project may even be directed by the actor, marking his directorial debut.

While it has been confirmed by the cricketer, the actor is yet to confirm.

Natarajan's meteoric rise was propelled by his brilliant spells for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League tournament. He was also the star bowler of the TN side.

Sivakarthikeyan, who has risen to become one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry, has also produced some of his own films. His production debut 'Kanaa', directed by Arunraja Kamaraj was a huge hit and the actor played the role of a wicketkeeper-batsman turned cricket coach in the film.

The actor, who was last seen in director Anudeep KV's Prince, has upcoming projects lined-up that includes Ravi Kumar's sci-fi flick 'Ayalaan', Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran and a project 'SK 21' produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.