Shriya Pilgaonkar to essay role of sex worker in 'Taaza Khabar'

MUMBAI: After 'Guilty Minds' and 'The Broken News,' actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to essay the role of a sex worker in her upcoming comedy-drama 'Taaza Khabar'.

Shriya will be seen in a never-seen-before look and character potrayal in 'Taaza Khabar,' as she will be essaying the role of sex worker 'Madhu.' The audiences have loved and appreciated her characters like 'Sweety' of Mirzapur, 'Kashaf' of Guilty Minds and 'Radha' of 'The Broken News.'

Talking about her character, Shriya shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of Taaza Khabar where I got to showcase a completely different look that I haven't donned before and also in terms of building a character, this was a new experience for me, which was so much fun. Since I have recently been seen as a lawyer in Guilty minds and a news reporter in The Broken news, I'm excited to be seen as a sex worker in this comedy-drama genre with Bhuvan Bam. It was fun to experiment with my look and performance. My character Madhu, is sassy and has a whole lot of spunk. Can't wait to share her with you!"

'Taaza Khabar' also stars Bhuvan Bam, J D Chakravarty. The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram on Monday and shared a glimpse of Shriya's character in the 'Taaza Khabar'.