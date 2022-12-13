20 years of Trisha Krishnan: Always on top of her game

CHENNAI: Trisha Krishnan is a name that conjures up fond memories for 90s kids. She has a loyal fanbase, not just because of her looks but due to her credibility, thanks to a filmography of 20 years. She has proved her versatility time and again as Dhanalakshmi in Ghilli, Sandhya in Sarvam, Hemanika in Yennai Arindhaal and of course as Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan, which is her best performance till date just when we thought she was at her best in 96.

This is the reason the actress has managed to not only sustain but continued to rule the roost. She constantly raises the bar for any actor with her performances. Dhanalakshmi made way for Meera in Ayutha Ezhuthu. Then came Kavitha in Unakkum Enakkum and she entertained us as the naive Divya in Kireedam who has this mini ganesha idol in her bag all the time. These roles have been the driving force of the story and even the characters of her male counterparts. She keeps the juggernaut going which is why anything below these standards are seen as a mediocre performance by a large section of cinephiles and critics alike.

Trisha is much more than what you see her on screen. She has seen the best and worst of the movie industry and yet she has survived and carved her own niche which another late actress, (who we do not wish to name) has managed to win people's hearts. Trisha's success story is not only about longevity. It is about perseverance and consistency. For an actress, who has completed 20 years, her filmography still looks strong with Ponniyin Selvan 2, The Road, Ram: Part 1 and even web series Brinda in which she plays a cop. The going is only getting better for this southern icon.