Rajinikanth’s first glimpse as Muthuvel Pandian to be out at 6 PM

Jailer is an action comedy drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Jailer's glimpse will be dropped by the makers on social mediaTwitter
CHENNAI: Southern Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer's glimpse will be dropped by the makers on social media coinciding with his 72nd birthday.

Sun Pictures captioned their post, "Muthuvel Pandian arrives at 12.12.22 - 6 PM."Wishing Superstar @rajinikanth a very Happy Birthday!"

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for the film.

Cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2023.

