'Joker: Folie a Deux' filmmaker Todd announces "Day 1" of production

According to the outlet, while plot details remain closely guarded, the 'Joker' sequel will pick up with Phoenix's killer clown after he's been admitted to Arkham Asylum. Joaquin will be joined by Lady Gaga for the sequel, who has been cast in a role reported to be a take on the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.

Helmed by Phillips, the plot details of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' are under tight wraps, the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City.

However, these are just speculations. 'Joker: Folie a Deux', is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.