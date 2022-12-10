Vivek Agnihotri gears up to begin shooting for 'The Vaccine War'

MUMBAI: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' performed well at the box-office this year, is all set to roll the cameras for his next film which is based on the Covid-19 vaccine programme in India, and the conspiracies and challenges associated with it.

The drive happens to be the largest vaccination programme in the world. The film is titled 'The Vaccine War'.

On Saturday, the director took to his social media to inform his fans that he is ready to start shooting for the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, the director wrote: "Getting ready to shoot. #TheVaccineWar #Research". He also shared a picture in the same tweet in which he can be seen with his team.