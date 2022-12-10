Sex Education season 4: Asa Butterfield, Aimee open up

CHENNAI: Fans’ much-loved Netflix series, Sex Education season 3 left several cliffhangers to be solved in the fourth season. Sex Education season 4 was announced on 25 September 2021 and is officially filming underway.

The lead star Otis Milburn who stars Asa Butterfield posted an image of him on set. “Guess who’s back?” he wrote in August 2021. Recently, Asa Butterfield spoke to Radio Times about what fans can expect in Sex Education season 4.

He discussed that as there are several characters left in the show so what are the changes to be seen in the new segment. “I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to tease,” he said. “But we’re in the new school, new locations and things have changed up a bit. And we’ve got some new characters. The show’s definitely sort of evolved somewhat. But it’s still got the core team involved and it’s been fun – I mean we all know each other so well at this point, so it’s a great time and it’s a laugh.”

Butterfield’s co-star Aimee Lou Wood (as Aimee Gibbs) talked about the new elements and the impacts on her character in Sex Education season 4. Following her breakup with Steve Morley (Chris Jenks) in the previous season, Aimee Gibbs will feel lonely in Sex Education season 4. Her best friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) is off to study in the US.

“The characters feel like they’re in very new territory because they literally are. They’re at a new school,” said Wood.

She added, “There’s a lot of newness for all of the characters, and I think that does make the show feel very new.”

The release date for Sex Education is not announced yet. The series to come in early 2023.