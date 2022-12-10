Basil Joseph wins award for Minnal Murali

CHENNAI: Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph has won the best director award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 for his superhero movie Minnal Murali.

The 32-year-old director said he feels proud to be a part of the Malayalam film industry and to represent India on an international stage.

‘’I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage,’’ Joseph posted on Twitter following his win last night.

The annual award gala, honouring the creative excellence of artists from the Asia-Pacific region, took place here last night.

Minnal Murali premièred on Netflix on December 24, 2021, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

The film revolves around a tailor, who gains special power after being struck by lightning. But to become the superhero of his hometown, he must take down an unexpected foe. It opened to positive reviews upon its release.

The movie features Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Baiju, Femina George, Sneha Babu and P Balachandran. Indian cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube won the best cinematography trophy for her work in Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Netflix thriller Thar.

‘’It’s a good feeling to be recognised as the best DOP by the @asianacademycreativeawards 2022 for Thar. Thank you!,’’ she posted on Instagram.