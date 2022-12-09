Rashmika reacts after Rishab's fans want her banned from Kannada films

BENGALURU: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to demands of banning her from Kannada film industry for looking down on the production house which launched her.

"I only love them. Rest is up to them," she said when reporters asked for her response to the demand to ban her from Kannada film industry.

'Kantara' fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika Mandanna with his first venture as a director in hit 'Kirik Party' movie.

Rakshit Shetty, friend of Rishab Shetty of 'Charlie 777' fame, was the hero of the movie. Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty fell in love and got engaged. Later, Rashmika got breakthrough in Telugu film industry and went on to become a successful actress.

The couple called off their engagement citing incompatibility. Recently, when asked about her launch, Rashmika didn't even take the name of the production house or the director. She gestured with fingers that "this production house approached me and they were heads over heels for having me in the project."

Rishab Shetty had made his displeasure clear in an interview that he doesn't like heroines who use gestures to recall the production house which launched them.

Fans of Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty are demanding that she should be banned for looking down on the Kannada film industry.