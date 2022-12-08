Sandalwood superstar Shiva Rajkumar joins Captain Miller
CHENNAI: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has joined the cast of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller. The production house, Sathya Jyothi Films, officially made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.
On welcoming the actor, the film’s director Arun Matheswaran tweeted, “We are honoured in Welcoming the Legendary superstar, Karunada Chakravarthy @NimmaShivanna to the world of #CaptainMiller #ShivaRajkumarinCaptainMiller. (sic)”
The actor also has Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer in the works, which will mark his debut in Kollywood.
Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jothi Films.
The film stars Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and, John Kokken. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2023.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android