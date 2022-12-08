Lana Del Rey surprise drops title track from upcoming studio album

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently surprised fans by releasing 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', the title track from her ninth studio album.

According to Variety, an American media company, this new album, set for release on March 10, 2023, features guest appearances from Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, long-time Del Rey producer Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers and others.

'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' has been penned by Del Rey and Mike Hermosa. It's produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, reported Variety.

The album will arrive nearly a year and a half after her most recent releases. She released two albums, a book, and an audiobook of her poetry during a 15-month period in 2020 and 2021, 'Blue Banisters' and 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.

As per Variety, she teased the album release in an interview with HOLA TV about a week ago.

Antonoff followed up by posting a photo of Del Rey on his Instagram story, indicating that he would again be involved in her albums after previously working on 'Norman Fucking Rockwell!' and 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'.