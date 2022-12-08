Deepika tells Ranveer: 'I got to work with Rohit first'

MUMBAI: While Deepika and Ranveer absolutely love each other, Deepika's competitive spirit was on full display at the song launch event of 'Current Laga Re' from 'Cirkus' on Thursday in Mumbai.

'Cirkus', which will see Ranveer in a dual role, is his second film with superstar director Rohit Shetty the first one being the 2018 superhit film 'Simmba' which had him playing a corrupt cop who goes through an emotional transformation.

As Ranveer said: "I feel so grateful to collaborate with 'The Rohit Shetty' again for this one," Deepika interjected by saying: "But, I worked him first" with an affirmative gesture.

To which Ranveer had no response as he stood in admiration. He just said: "Now what can I say, baby?"

Deepika and Rohit worked together on the 2013 runaway success 'Chennai Express' which starred the King of Bollywood in the lead role. The film is considered a milestone in Hindi cinema in terms of box-office collections.

'Current Laga Re' which sees Ranveer at his electrifying best and Deepika sporting a Tamil avatar has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.