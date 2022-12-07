Pankaj, Sanjana, Parvathy start shooting for untitled film

Excited about the project, Pankaj said, “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director and thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard.”

Sanjana, too, expressed her happiness.

“It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply & instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj Sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences,” she added.

The story which has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. It’s a Wiz Films Production in association with Opus Communications. Jaya Ahsan and Paresh Pahuja are also a part of the film.