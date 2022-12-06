Check out Akshay Kumar's first look as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The actor's Marathi debut has built an immense amount of anticipation amongst moviegoers and has increased the excitement level to a new high.

Shooting for the film also commenced on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Starting the shoot of Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' today, in which I am fortunate to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji.

I will try my best to take inspiration from his life and the blessings of Maa Jijau! Keep blessing us," in Hindi.

Apart from Akshay, the movie 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

Earlier, expressing excitement about his Marathi debut Akshay said, "It's a dream come true role for me.