"Can't wait to say action" Aryan wraps up his debut directorial

In the post, Aryan shared a picture of the screenplay of the project under the Red Chillies Entertainment clapboard kept on a blue pool table.

Meanwhile, Aryan hid the title of his debut project written on the screenplay with his hand, and only gave a glimpse of the title which beings with the letter “A”.

Soon after Aryan shared the picture, users flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan commented, “Can’t wait to watch.”

“I m SCREAMING All the veryyyy best,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “OMGGG LOOKING FORWARD TO SEE CHAMP.”

Further deets about the project are still under wraps.

Previously in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions. On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said that though his son is a ‘good writer,’ he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor.”He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me,” Shah Rukh had said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is following in her father’s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.