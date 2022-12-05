Thunivu Update: First Single Chilla Chilla to be out on Dec 9

CHENNAI: The most-awaited update from Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is here. The first single from the film Chilla Chilla sung by Anirudh Ravichander will be released on December 9. The film’s music is by Ghibran.

Making the announcement, Ghibran wrote, “The wait is over. Chilla Chilla in the voice of our own Anirudh from December 9.”

Lyrics of the song is penned by Vaisaghh.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth is pairing up with Ajith Kumar for the third time. Manju Warrier is pairing opposite Ajith.

Thunivu is said to be based on a sensational robbery of the 80s.

The film will lock horns with Vijay’s Varisu as both the films will hit big screens during Pongal.