Hansika shares first picture after wedding, flaunts mehendi, chooda

MUMBAI: Hours after tying the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, actress Hansika Motwani, the new bride in the town, shared a picture as Mrs Khathuriya.

In the image, she gives a close-up of her mehendi, wedding ring and chooda (red bangles worn by new brides).

Though she didn't caption the post, Hansika tagged Sohael and added a red heart emoji.