SJ Surya praises Vadhandhi’s creator Andrew Louis

The actor said that he was left surprised at “many, many places” about himself and his craft during the making of the series.
CHENNAI: Actor-director-screenwriter SJ Surya, whose Tamil webseries Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie has been getting a positive response, has praised the show’s creator and director Andrew Louis for his work.

The actor said that he was left surprised at “many, many places” about himself and his craft during the making of the series.

He said, “There was a scene where I had to do a single take. No cut. Though you know the lines, you memorise the lines, you are prepared but when you are giving the take, that is a different ball game. At so many places, Andrew sir created a space for me... He gave me the ambience to get the best of me. I didn’t know if I did great or if I was talented enough to do my best. I don’t know. I felt very happy when I achieved the take because it was from my heart and mind.”

