Cinema

Rajamouli wins Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle

Rajamouli’s win surprised his competitors that included Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood.
SS Rajamouli
SS RajamouliIANS
Online Desk

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli's RRR has emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in India and received rave reviews from Indian film critics.

On Friday, director SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle.

Rajamouli’s win surprised his competitors that included Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood.

The film has earned more than Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office. With the film not making its official entry to the Oscars 2023, makers applied RRR in 14 categories under 'For your consideration' campaign.

RRR team had asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

RRR
SS Rajamouli
Ram Charan
Jr NTR
Box Office
New York Film Critics Circle award
Best Director award
Categories
Worldwide box office
Rajamouli's RRR

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in