Alaya F expresses gratitude for overwhelming response to Kainaaz

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller which showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar. In 'Freddy' Kartik as the 'lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy' dentist among many more qualities of the actor's character.

He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

After making her blockbuster debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' along with Saif Ali Khan next to her in the lead.

Apart from 'Freddy', Alaya F will also be seen in producer Bhushan Kumar's next 'SRI' along with actor Rajkummar Rao which is a biopic on Srikant Bholla.

She will also be seen in 'U Turn' and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.