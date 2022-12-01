BTS unveils upcoming docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

SINGAPORE: BTS will be the subject of a new Disney docuseries titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," which will chronicle the South Korean boyband's formation and history.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via a teaser trailer on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account, and while no release date has been confirmed, it will debut in 2023, as per Variety.

Variety, which is a US-based entertainment media house, the seven-member band said in the trailer that viewers can expect to hear frank "stories of our growth from our debut to today," as well as never-before-seen footage. "We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears," RM stated, referring to a song from the South Korean boy band's second studio album. "I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen," added Jung Kook.

According to the tweet, "Beyond the Star" is an "exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series," but it is unclear whether "Beyond the Star" will be available solely in Singapore or if it will be shown abroad. Disney+ representatives did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.