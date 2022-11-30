Karan Singh Grover joins Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'

Karan and Akshay's fans became extremely happy after knowing the update about their 'Fighter' project. "Woaah....best news," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations Karan and Akshay," another one wrote.

Karan's wife Bipasha also extended her best wishes to the former. "Yayyyy @iamksgofficial #siddharthanand @mamtaanand10_10 All the best @marflix_pictures. Durga Durga," Bipasha wrote.

Anil Kapoor is also a part of 'Fighter', which is touted to be India's first aerial action drama.

On November 14, the team headed to the North Eastern state to commence Fighter's shooting.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane." And it begins....," the post read.

Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let's go."Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year.

He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone.

All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride." 'Fighter' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.