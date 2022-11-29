Breathe: Into the Shadows, a special experience: Nithya Menen

CHENNAI: Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is creating ceaseless noise amongst the audience.

Season 2 is packed with double the action, suspense and thrill, capped with an engaging storyline and performance by an ensemble cast. While most of the cast members have been vocal about their character building in season 2, Nithya Menen who reprises her role as Abha Sabharwal shares her view and reaction on the second instalment of the franchise.

Nithya, who shines through with her portrayal of Abha in the series said, “Firstly, I feel lucky to have been a part of the ‘Breathe’ franchise and work with immensely talented people on set. I have been a part of the team for a few years now and the first instalment of

Breathe: Into the Shadows was a special experience undoubtedly. Audiences from across the globe showered immense love and appreciation, but while we were soaking it all in, the pressure of making the sequel even better was something that had all our focus on because, with good content comes great responsibility.”

In season 2 every character has evolved beautifully, adding to the mysteries and suspense that kept the audiences hooked to the series. I thank Mayank Sharma for making my character Abha Sabharwal so impactful that even after two years my character is being recognized and lauded by the audience. This season witnesses Abha being engulfed in mind games as she tries to untangle the threatening mystery set up in the series and to keep her family safe,” the Mersal actress further added. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Season 2 started exactly where season one ended, leaving the audiences on a cliffhanger. Apart from the plot that kept fans fascinated and engaged, it is also the star-studded cast that has won people’s hearts with their solid performances.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eightepisode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.*