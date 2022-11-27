'Bhediya' raises almost Rs 15 cr in worldwide gross on day two

MUMBAI: Creature comedy ''Bhediya'' has earned over Rs 15 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on the second day of its release, the makers announced Sunday.

Starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and raised Rs 12.06 crore on Friday.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, said the box office total of ''Bhediya'' stands at Rs 26.66 crore following the addition of Rs 14.6 crore on day two.

''#Bhediya's howl at the box office just got mightier,'' the banner said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, the film follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

''Bhediya'' is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.