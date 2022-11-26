Revathy reveals how Aamir Khan came onboard for 'Salaam Venky'

MUMBAI: Actress-director Revathy, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming directorial 'Salaam Venky', which stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, has shared how Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan came onboard for the film.

The film is about a DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) patient (played by Vishal), who strives to live to the fullest and how his mother (essayed by Kajol) does everything in her capacity to make it better for her son.

Recollecting how Aamir got associated with the film, Revathy told IANS: "People often call Aamir a perfectionist and there's a reason behind that.

He has cultivated that image and earned the title because of his dedication and unique perspective to stories. For 'Salaam Venky' too, when I approached Aamir, he first asked for his scene to get a sense of what his character brings to the story."

She further mentioned that it was only after he read the scene, he progressed towards the next stage - the script and the overarching narrative of the film.

"Once he read his part and sketched the character through broad strokes, he heard the entire narration and then added his inputs. He has his own style of working and it was pleasant to see his process. Once on sets, he knocked it out of the park with his precise portrayal of the character. Being an actress myself, it was refreshing to see such a process."

'Salaam Venky' lands in theatres on December 9, 2022.