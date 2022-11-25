Sexual abuse: Correspondent-in-charge Vinoth sent to 15-day custody

CHENNAI: Following demonstration inside a private school in Thiruninravur by students and parents against the school's correspondent-in-charge Vinoth on charges of sexual abuse, the Tiruvallur Mahila Court has placed him on judicial custody.

The court has ordered for a 15-day custody following which he was jailed in Puzhal prison.

He was arrested by the Avadi City Police on Thursday night under the Pocso (protection of children from sexual offences) Act for alleged sexual abuse of students in the school.

Vinoth was picked up from his hideout from where he put out videos on his social media claiming that he was framed and drank out of a bottle in video, claiming that he had consumed poison.

There were several complaints against him of sexual abuse to Class 12 students.

