Alia & Ranbir name their daughter 'Raha'

Alia wrote on Instagram, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, after dating for five years.