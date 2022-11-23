Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra unveil 'Vadh' official trailer

Written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

The two-minute-forty-second-long trailer showcases the thrilling side of Sanjay Mishra who not only kills a person but also ruthlessly disposes of the body in a flour machine in order to leave a trace of the crime.

Soon Sanjay and Neena shared the trailer online, fans swamped the comment section and dropped fire emoticons.

"Kya kamal karte ho guruji... ghazab story aur behtareen trailer!! Wishing all the best aapko Aur Team Vadh ko," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Trailer majedaar... mishra ji majedaar... film bhi majedaar hogi."

"Just mind-blowing," another fan commented.

The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Meanwhile, Neena is currently being lauded for her performance in just released 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika.

Uunchai is a story of three friends (Anupam, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Sanjay Mishra, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.