Karan Tacker on being cast in 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Tacker is currently busy promoting his upcoming crime thriller web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' in which he will be seen portraying a cop.

Helmed by the much-acclaimed director, the series follows the story of epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law -- one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

Speaking about how he got picked up this role, Karan Tacker said, "It's so cathartic to talk about the first time I was approached for Khakee : The Bihar Chapter. I'll never forget that day. It was on 16th of March, one day before the release of another show that I was doing with Neeraj sir and Shital sir. Shital Bhatia, who's the producer at Friday Storytellers, he set up a meeting. I had no idea what it was about heading in. As soon as I walked in, he asked, "will you do a story of a cop and a robber?" That's all he had to say and I was sold. I said, of course, I'll do it sir. And that's all. That's all that he said that day and I went back home totally stoked."

Apart from Karan, the series also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das in prominent roles.

The official trailer of 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' got massive reactions from the audience and the series is all set to stream from November 25, 2022, only on Netflix.

Previously, Karan also received a lot of appreciation for his amazing performance in the action thriller series 'Special Ops' opposite Kay Kay Menon. Meanwhile, Neeraj also announced his next film with actor Ajay Devgn, which will hit the big screens in June 2023.