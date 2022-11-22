Mari Selvaraj begins shooting for Vaazhai in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Director Mari Selvaraj began the direction of his new film titled Vaazhai on Monday. The movie was launched by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin who is also Mari’s hero in Maamannan.

Vaazhai will also mark Mari Selvaraj’s debut as a producer with his home banner Navvi Studios and will be co-produced by Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around four kids.

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “Vaazhai went on floors in Thoothukudi on Monday and will be shot in a single stretch for 30 days. The movie will be wrapped up in the last week of December.” Vaazhai has Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, Dhivya Duraisamy and Priyanka (‘Veyil’ fame) in pivotal roles. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography by Theni Eashwar.