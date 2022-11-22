Anjelica will return for 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana De Armas

WASHINGTON: 'The Addams Family' star Anjelica Huston is heading back to 'John Wick' universe, to reprise her role as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma, in the upcoming spinoff 'Ballerina' starring Ana de Armas in the pivotal role.

"The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in 'John Wick 3," producer Erica Lee said in a statement by Variety. "Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence."

According to Variety, De Armas plays a teenage female assassin in "Ballerina" who seeks retribution from those who murdered her family. The movie's script, written by Shay Hatten, is directed by Len Wiseman. It is presently being produced.

Along with Huston, another fan favourite from the series, Ian McShane, will make a comeback in "Ballerina" as Winston, the general manager of the Continental Hotel.

Keanu Reeves, who played John Wick, is also anticipated (though not yet confirmed) to make an appearance in the spinoff narrative. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are among the producers. For Lionsgate, Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are in charge of the project.

As per a report by Variety, Reeves will grab the nunchucks in "John Wick: Chapter 4," which hits theatres on March 24, 2023, before "Ballerina" hits the big screen.

The first three entries have achieved commercial success in the action-heavy retribution franchise, which has brought in a total of $587 million worldwide.

Huston, who received nods for "The Grifters" and "Enemies, A Love Story" at the Oscars, recently provided the voice of "The French Dispatch" for Wes Anderson's film and made an appearance in the upcoming war drama "Waiting for Anya."

She is best recognised for her roles as Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl's "The Witches," Morticia Addams in "The Addams Family" and its follow-up, "Addams Family Values," Morticia Addams in "Ever After," and This Is Spinal Tap.