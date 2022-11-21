'Baaki Sab Theek' from Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to be out soon

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya' unveiled the motion poster of their new road trip song 'Baaki sab theek?" on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared the poster which she captioned, "THAT road trip song you've been wanting to vibe to with your buddies! #BaakiSabTheek out in 2 days."

Composed by Sachin Jigar, the song will be out on November 22, 2022, and features Varun, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. Previously, the makers unveiled three songs 'Thumkeshwari', 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Jungle Mein Kaand Ho Gaya' and all of them got massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.