Disney-Fox merger messed up plans of a Deadpool movie: Ryan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds said that the film 'got lost' during the merger of Fox with Disney and 'never got made'. Reynolds has portrayed Deadpool in a Christmas-themed fashion earlier.

Fall 2018 saw the release of 'Once Upon A Deadpool' got a limited theatrical rollout during the holiday season.

It was a PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' which was 'holiday-centric', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds has been working on the third instalment in the franchise for a while now.

With the release of the third film, the character of Deadpool would mark its entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the third installment would be a chance to expand on the franchise's two previous films. Reynolds would be seen in another Christmas project, titled 'Spirited'.

Co-starring 'Saturday Night Live' actor Will Ferrell, the movie shall be released on Apple TV+ on November 18.