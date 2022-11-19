'Vadh' poster features Sanjay in a never seen before intense avatar

They wrote, "Every Story Has A Reason. Know The Reason Of #Vadh only in cinemas on 9 Dec."

In the new poster, Sanjay Mishra can be seen reading Manohar Kahaniyan magazine while maintaining a sheer intensity on his face.

Moreover, seems like 'Vadh' is surely going to be a one of its kind film with the presence of two veteran actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta coming together on the screen.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is touted to be a thriller drama. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.

Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. More details regarding the film are awaited.