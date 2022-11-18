Ajith’s message amid Thunivu-Varisu clash debates is inspiring

CHENNAI: Ajith is not your clichéd star who posts his thoughts on social media or takes the dais at promotional events to give pep talks for publicity purposes. He has strongly believed that he could inspire his fans and people through what he does. On Thursday, the actor sent a message to his fans through his publicist Suresh Chandra that spoke about “Live and Let Live’, positivity and being there for each other. “Surround yourself with people who push you to do and be better. No drama or negativity. Just higher goals and higher motivation. Good times and positive energy. No jealousy or hate. Simply bringing out the absolute best in each other.”

He posted an image with the above words ending with a message “Live and let live, unconditional love, Ajith”.

Looking at a message in the broader perspective, this message from the star has come in the wake of all the heated conversations surrounding his upcoming movie Thunivu that will lock horns with Vijay’s Varisu for Pongal. These films have been the topic of discussion even in non-filmy quarters. Ajith, despite not having a social media presence keeps himself constantly updated on the chatter happening around his work. This could strongly be the reason behind this timely message. He even keeps telling his close circles that if he can bring about a change in one miniscule section of the society, he would be a happy person.

Of late, he has ensured to pursue his passions like bike riding and rifle shooting. Live and Let Live, Learn and let learn are what Ajith goes by.